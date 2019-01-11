Orioles don't raise season-ticket prices for 2019; introduce new membership plans

Orioles season-plan holders won’t see an increase in rates for the 2019 season, according to a team source, and introduced some new features for returning plan members with a letter from executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias that went out Friday.

With the team undergoing an organization-wide restructuring that Elias and his new hires say will be focused on building an “elite talent pipeline” through the draft and player development, with less focus on winning at the major league level, the Orioles will keep prices static for season plans for the third consecutive season.

The last increase was ahead of the 2016 season.

In the letter, Elias touted the front office hires of assistant general manager for analytics Sig Mejdal and senior director of international scouting Koby Perez, as well as the selection of manager Brandon Hyde ahead of the 2019 season.

“We continue to work on assembling the very best coaching staff for our organization and we are looking forward to announcing many of those additions soon,” Elias wrote. “Meanwhile, in business operations, our talented front office team reimagined what it means to be a Birdland Membership holder. At each and every game, we want to provide you with exceptional value, great service, amazing access and VIP experiences that are only available through these membership packages.”

All three levels of the season plans — diamond, gold, and silver — include Opening Day tickets and traditional features such as a members-only gate, the team's flexible exchange policy, and complimentary FanFest tickets. New features include concessions and merchandise discounts — 20 percent for diamond members and 15 percent for gold and silver — plus rewards points for unique Orioles experiences and more.

The diamond level features tickets to all 81 games, the gold 26 and the silver 13, including the popular Sunday-only package.

For more information, visit Orioles.com/tickets/seasontickets.

Mike Elias, the Orioles' new executive vice president and general manager, was introduced Monday, Nov. 19, at a news conference at Camden Yards.

