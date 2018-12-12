Agent Scott Boras, Orioles discussed ways to get Chris Davis 'back to being normal' at winter meetings

Agent Scott Boras, giving his annual comments at the winter meetings in front of a massive Christmas tree in a fire-hazard of a media briefing at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, said he's held discussions with Orioles officials this week about the best way to get maligned first baseman Chris Davis back on track.

Davis, who has four years left on a seven-year, $161 million contract signed in January 2016, endured one of the worst seasons in baseball history in 2018, batting a career-worst .168 with 16 home runs. It was worth -3.1 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs.

Boras, who negotiated that deal for Davis, on Wednesday outlined their approach to getting him back to his slugging form.

“We’ve had many players who have got great histories, and physically when you know they’re well,” Boras said. “We’ve been in discussion with the Orioles, just last night as a matter of fact, about advancing this and getting Chris’ abilities on the field. We know he can do it. He’s done it many years, many times, and obviously, we’re making great efforts and strides to get him back to being normal."

Davis' presence on a young, rebuilding roster certainly flies opposite to what the Orioles are trying to do under new executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias. Davis said Tuesday at the team's charity holiday party that he understood the role he'd need to assume on and off the field, and that his offseason has been spent "being able to catch my breath and not just to forget about what happened last year, but really think through it and try to understand what’s going on and fix that and keep it from happening again.”

Davis said he was encouraged to hear that Elias, at his introductory news conference last month, noted how meaningful a productive Davis would be to the team.

“To me, this lineup and this team is at its best with a productive Chris Davis, a dangerous Chris Davis in the middle of the lineup, so I want to see that happen,” Elias said last month. “He had a frustrating campaign this year. I think the chances are good of him bouncing back and improving upon that and I’m going to get involved in the work going into his offseason work, his preparation. And any new ideas or information that we can provide to him to help him out, we will do our best to do that. So, that’s my hope.”

