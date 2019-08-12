Orioles to host Yankees on Opening Day, both visit and host Chicago Cubs as MLB releases 2020 schedule

Both Dwight Smith Jr. (calf) and DJ Stewart (concussion) worked in the outfield with head athletic trainer Brian Ebel before Monday’s doubleheader, with Hyde describing both as progressing well. Smith could go out on a rehab assignment later this week, while Stewart could be activated off the seven-day concussion injured list on Wednesday or Friday, Hyde said. … Hyde said designated hitter Mark Trumbo (knee) could begin another rehab assignment soon to attempt to play again in September.