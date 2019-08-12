Orioles to host Yankees on Opening Day, both visit and host Chicago Cubs as MLB releases 2020 schedule

The Orioles open the 2020 season on March 26 at home against the New York Yankees, host the Chicago Cubs for two games in April, and have interleague trips to face the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, and the Cubs, according to the schedule announced by MLB on Monday.
Next season’s schedule will also feature a home game against the New York Yankees on Sept. 6 — the 25th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr. breaking Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games streak at 2,131 — plus home dates on Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, and Labor Day.
The notable road trips are spread out through the season, with the Orioles facing the Cardinals in their home opener April 2 for a three-game series, two games with the Cubs on June 2 and June 3, and three games in Cincinnati from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.
Home highlights include a pair of weekend dates with the Washington Nationals on Aug. 8-9, plus a visit from the Milwaukee Brewers from Sept. 11-13.
Plenty of pitchers around
The Orioles recalled right-handers Evan Phillips and Jimmy Yacabonis ahead of Monday’s doubleheader, the latter as the 26th man that they’re allowed to add to the roster.
They’ll be available to pitch behind Gabriel Ynoa, but someone will likely have to come off the roster for likely Game 2 starter Ty Blach, who is on the taxi squad.
Blach, a waiver claim from the San Francisco Giants last week, is a “crafty left-hander that was a strike thrower, pretty deceptive,” manager Brandon Hyde said.
Blach pitched once for Triple-A Norfolk since the trade, allowing two runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Around the horn
Both Dwight Smith Jr. (calf) and DJ Stewart (concussion) worked in the outfield with head athletic trainer Brian Ebel before Monday’s doubleheader, with Hyde describing both as progressing well. Smith could go out on a rehab assignment later this week, while Stewart could be activated off the seven-day concussion injured list on Wednesday or Friday, Hyde said. … Hyde said designated hitter Mark Trumbo (knee) could begin another rehab assignment soon to attempt to play again in September.