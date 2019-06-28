10-year-old Sara Hinsley, born without hands, throws out first pitch at Orioles game

Sara Hinesley, a 10-year-old Frederick native who was born without hands, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Friday’s game between the Orioles and Cleveland Indians in a warm moment that presaged the 13-0 win that was to follow.

Sara, who in April won the Nicholas Maxim Award of the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest for cursive handwriting, threw the pitch to fellow Frederick native and Orioles reliever Branden Kline.

The St. John Regional Catholic student held the ball between the tips of her arms, the same way she wrote the script that earned her national recognition this spring, and received a nice ovation from the Camden Yards crowd on a memorable day at the ballpark.

The Orioles opened a three-game weekend series against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. The Orioles had lost 13 of their last 14 games coming into the game, but opened with an 8-0 lead in the first two innings and coast to a 13-0 victory.

