Ryan Ripken believes he can be a big leaguer. An invitation to Orioles spring training is a big step.

“I’m a big feel guy, and he is too,” Ripken said. “We’ll get technical with our mechanics, but until you talk about feeling something, like with hitting, when you are trying to wait back and have a little bit longer of a pause or hang back … you can understand the concept, but until you start doing that consistently, you won’t really get it. I started to get that concept the last couple of years, and I can feel what he’s talking about now. That’s kind of the cool thing. We can really kind of dissect and go into that.