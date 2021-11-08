Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle not among finalists for AL Rookie of the Year

Although his peers viewed him as the American League’s most impressive rookie, Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle won’t receive Major League Baseball’s official honor.
Mountcastle isn’t among the three finalists for AL Rookie of the Year, the league announced Monday evening. The Baseball Writers Association of America’s top three vote recipients were Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and infielder Wander Franco and Houston Astros right-hander Luis Garcia. That tally comes despite Mountcastle pacing all of baseball’s first-year major leaguers in home runs and winning the Players Choice AL Outstanding Rookie Award, as voted on by members of the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Arozarena was also a finalist for that award. He was the story of the 2020 postseason thanks to his home run barrage that led Tampa Bay to the World Series, but in 2021, the only barraging he did was against the Orioles. Eight of Arozarena’s 20 home runs came off Baltimore pitching, a staff that allowed the most in the majors.
Franco reached the majors in June and played in only 70 games, though the former overall No. 1 prospect made an impact when he was on the field, batting .288/.347/.463, an .810 OPS, with seven home runs. In that same span, Mountcastle hit 21 home runs with a .831 OPS over 78 games.
Garcia was a standout among AL rookie pitchers, posting a 3.48 ERA in 155 ⅓ innings for the AL West champions.
In addition to leading all rookies, Mountcastle’s 33 total homers also smashed an Orioles rookie record held by Hall of Famer and franchise icon Cal Ripken Jr. Among qualified AL rookies this season, the 24-year-old ranked second in extra-base hits, RBIs and slugging percentage and third in OPS.
He earned those distinctions despite an abysmal April. He ended the season’s opening month with a batting average below .200 while hitting only one home run and striking out in nearly a third of his plate appearances.
From May 1 on, he led all MLB rookies in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage and trailed only National League Rookie of the Year favorite Jonathan India in OPS. He ranked fourth behind Arozarena, India and Franco in all-encompassing offensive metric weighted runs created plus during that span, while ranking sixth in FanGraphs’ version of Wins Above Replacement.
Mountcastle didn’t rank higher in WAR largely because of his defense. He had a successful but unspectacular audition as a left fielder in 2020, but for all of his offensive struggles in April, he was arguably worse as an outfielder. His offensive improvements largely coincided with more time spent as a designated hitter and first baseman, the position he mostly played for Triple-A Norfolk in 2019 when he earned the International League MVP and was named the Orioles’ Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year.
He arrived in August 2020 heralded as one of the Orioles’ top five prospects, spending the early portion of the season at Baltimore’s alternate training site honing his defense and plate defense. The latter also improved as this season went on, with manager Brandon Hyde repeatedly noting his improvements in laying off pitches out of the zone; during Montcastle’s post-April run, his on-base percentage was .324.
Near the end of the year, Hyde also became a hearty advocate of his young slugger for Rookie of the Year consideration.
“Can we start talking about him a little more for the Rookie of the Year, please?” Hyde said during the season’s final series. “It’s 33 homers and 90 RBIs on a team that hasn’t scored a ton of runs this year. It’s incredibly impressive.
“I think he has been lost because of our record. Maybe we’re not on national TV as much. I don’t know what the answer is. But I do think he should be heavily considered for that award for what he’s done. He has my vote.”
That, unfortunately for Mountcastle, was not enough. An Oriole hasn’t won Rookie of the Year since Gregg Olson in 1989.
Around the horn
- Outfielder Yusniel Diaz, who ranked as the Orioles’ top prospect after joining the organization in the Manny Machado trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, suffered a left shoulder strain and as a precaution will be shut down for the remainder of the Arizona Fall League.
- The Orioles claimed right-hander Bryan Baker, 26, on waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. Baker had a 1.31 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 39 minor league relief outings in 2021, making his major league debut in September with a scoreless inning for Toronto.