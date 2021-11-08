Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle not among finalists for AL Rookie of the Year

Mountcastle didn’t rank higher in WAR largely because of his defense. He had a successful but unspectacular audition as a left fielder in 2020, but for all of his offensive struggles in April, he was arguably worse as an outfielder. His offensive improvements largely coincided with more time spent as a designated hitter and first baseman, the position he mostly played for Triple-A Norfolk in 2019 when he earned the International League MVP and was named the Orioles’ Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year.