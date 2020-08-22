Before Ryan Mountcastle made his Orioles debut, he offered a reminder there are more prospects to come

Minutes before his major league debut Friday, Ryan Mountcastle was the first player to trot out of the Orioles’ dugout at Camden Yards. He stopped suddenly, far from his destination of left field, when he realized none of his teammates had joined him, a quick prank beginning his career.
In some ways, the moment of levity mirrored Mountcastle’s standing on the Orioles major league roster. The spotlight is his for now, but he’s well aware there will soon be others coming behind him.
As he spent the season’s first month at the team’s alternate training site in Bowie, Mountcastle, a top-five prospect in the Orioles’ system, shared time there with nine of Baltimore’s other top 12 prospects, according to Baseball America. The only exceptions were the recent draftees who weren’t added to the team’s player pool. He took at-bats against low-minors prodigies Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Michael Baumann, getting a firsthand look at a bright future that his arrival made feel closer to the present.
“There are some dudes down there,” Mountcastle said before his debut. “It was a bunch of uncomfortable at-bats.”
Mountcastle held his own, of course. Left-hander Keegan Akin, the only other homegrown prospect to debut for Baltimore this year, noted during his brief promotion that Mountcastle took him deep during one of their matchups as he flashed improved plate discipline en route to Baltimore.
That showed itself in Mountcastle’s first major league plate appearance, as he fell behind 1-2 and ended up walking. After striking out and flying out in his next two at-bats, he worked an eight-pitch walk in the eighth, extending the inning and allowing Chance Sisco to hit a three-run home run that halved the Orioles’ deficit in what ended as an 8-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox. It was the Orioles’ sixth straight defeat.
Although Friday marked his first official game action of the season, Mountcastle managed to get plenty of at-bats in Bowie, with far more pitchers than position players at the camp. Among the former are Hall and Rodriguez, the Orioles’ first-round picks in 2017 and 2018, respectively. In 2019, Baumann was an all-star for High-A Frederick and threw a no-hitter for Double-A Bowie shortly after his promotion.
Dean Kremer, Bruce Zimmermann and the mending Hunter Harvey are also working at the Orioles’ alternate site, providing Mountcastle and the other position players at Bowie, including top prospects Adley Rutschman, Yusniel Díaz and Gunnar Henderson, the chance to face pitching that is either major league ready or close to it.
Díaz, Kremer and Zimmermann are seemingly the likeliest of that collection to join Mountcastle and Akin in making their debuts in 2020, with the others at the alternate site primarily to participate in team-controlled workouts as part of their development. But their time will come, too.
Last year, when Harvey made his long-awaited debut after being drafted in 2014′s first round, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde compared it to his early years as a coach in the Cubs’ dugout and watching prospects such as Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Jorge Soler reach the majors. Their promise culminated in a World Series title in 2016.
Days such as Friday, with Mountcastle taking the field at Camden Yards and others eventually bound to follow, offer glimpses of a similar path in Baltimore, Hyde said.
“It’s exciting to watch guys make their debuts,” Hyde said Friday. “It’s exciting to see guys that we feel like can be a part of the future arrive. I was a part of a lot of debuts in Chicago and the excitement with a lot of those guys finally getting there, really talented guys, and watching them progress in the big leagues over the next four years there. I think it’s the same here.
“Harvey made his debut last year. Ryan’s making it tonight. There will be others down the road. It’s an exciting time for our organization.”