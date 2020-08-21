Orioles promote No. 5 prospect Ryan Mountcastle for debut vs. Red Sox

Ryan Mountcastle was made to wait nearly a month into the 2020 season for his major league debut. The Orioles ended that wait Friday.
With the date that will keep Mountcastle from accruing a full season of service time in 2020 and thus his free agency delayed for a year down the road as he toiled at the Orioles’ alternate training site in Bowie, Mountcastle will join the team for Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, according to a source. Mountcastle is the Orioles’ No. 5 prospect, according to Baseball America, and is expected to add some punch to their outfield and extend the middle of their top-heavy batting order.
Mountcastle, the Orioles’ 2019 Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year, joins left-hander Keegan Akin as top 10 prospects in the organization to make their debuts in 2020. It’s a year in which minor league seasons being canceled mean the organization’s player development progress is severely challenged.
Still, the front office and coaching staff recognizes the importance of a steady stream of young players coming up to supplement the major league team and keep fans who are focused on the future engaged.
Mountcastle will do just that. He hit 25 home runs last year while batting .312 with an .871 OPS while winning International League Most Valuable Player honors at Triple-A Norfolk in 2019. He’s been an All-Star at Norfolk, Double-A Bowie and High-A Frederick while hitting a career .295 with 70 home runs in five minor league seasons.
He’s also put in plenty of work in left field, a position of need for the Orioles. While Anthony Santander has been productive as the Orioles’ right fielder, Opening Day center fielder Austin Hays, who began the year a spot in front of Mountcastle on Baseball America’s list of the club’s top prospects, has been shelved by a broken rib. The Orioles have also struggled to get production out of their left fielders, with Dwight Smith Jr. and DJ Stewart primarily manning the position and combining to hit a combined .182 with a .597 OPS.
MASNsports.com first reported Mountcastle’s call-up.
