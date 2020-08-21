Orioles promote No. 5 prospect Ryan Mountcastle for debut vs. Red Sox

With the date that will keep Mountcastle from accruing a full season of service time in 2020 and thus his free agency delayed for a year down the road as he toiled at the Orioles’ alternate training site in Bowie, Mountcastle will join the team for Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, according to a source. Mountcastle is the Orioles’ No. 5 prospect, according to Baseball America, and is expected to add some punch to their outfield and extend the middle of their top-heavy batting order.