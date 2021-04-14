Ryan Mountcastle has had a rough start in left field. For the Orioles, his defense is still ‘a work in progress.’

“I think he’s putting a lot of pressure on himself right now in the outfield,” Hyde said after the home opener. “It’s not from lack of effort or lack of the work he’s putting in. He’s putting in good work. He put in great work in spring training. Just the last couple of nights have been a little bit rough for him defensively. We believe in the player, we know Ryan wants to be a good defender, and it just hasn’t happened for him the last couple nights, but we’ll continue to work and improve.”