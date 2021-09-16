Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle’s first 162 games are among the best in club history. His ‘process’ of improvement continues.

As impressive as Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle has been since the beginning of May, it’s how he improved that most impressed hitting coach Don Long.
Mountcastle, who on Wednesday played his 162nd career game to reach a full season in the majors, had to rise to the challenge of the big leagues after a challenging April and has been rewarded with a standout rookie year.
“I’m proud of him, not for his performance,” Long said. “I’m proud of him for learning how to work, and I’m proud of him for learning how to work through that really difficult time because to me, anytime you’re really broken down and you survive it and you get through it and you actually start to excel, I think your confidence goes to a completely different level. If you never struggle, and then you get knocked back and then you have to work your way out of it, you realize, ‘I can survive this. I’m going to be OK,’ and I think your confidence goes much higher.”
Long said initially, Mountcastle was the type of hitter to take a dozen soft tosses in the batting cage and be ready to go. But now, Long said, “he’s very engaged in the process of trying to get better.”
“I enjoy trying to get better, and I enjoy seeing my work show up out on the field,” Mountcastle said. “I’ve done a lot of stuff in the cage and worked on some things over this year and I think it’s all starting to help me out.”
The resulting output at the plate has been among the best of any Oriole through their first 162 games. Since the Orioles moved to Baltimore in 1954, Curt Blefary’s .843 OPS is the highest of any player in the first 162 games of his career. Next is Trey Mancini at .830, slightly edging Mountcastle’s .820.
While Mountcastle’s next home run this season will be his 29th this season, setting the Orioles’ rookie record, he currently has 33 for his career. That’s one shy of Jay Gibbons, who hit 34 to in his first 162 games, albeit over nearly a season and a half. Mountcastle is the only player in Orioles history with over 100 RBIs in his first 162 games.
All those lofty totals have been achieved despite Mountcastle struggling as much as any hitter in the game in April. He debuted late last summer and hit .333 with an .878 OPS and five home runs in 2020, then came out in the first month of 2021 and hit .198 with a .515 OPS. Since then, through Tuesday’s game, he’s hit .279 with an .882 OPS.
As he was in the thick of his struggles, Long said Mountcastle reached the moment where he could have either given in or committed to the work that was going to help him break out of his slump. Mountcastle said their conversations weren’t as much mechanical as holistic, instead “talking about approach and having the right mindset and staying confident I know I’m a good hitter.”
“I think in the beginning of the year, it wasn’t really showing what I’m capable of,” Mountcastle said. “Staying confident and having the right approach at the plate is always going to help.”
Given the change in approach of player development for the Orioles, plus the shortened 2020 season, Mountcastle is one of many former well-regarded prospects who has debuted for the team in the past few seasons to make it to 162 career games this summer.
DJ Stewart hit that mark in late July, batting .218 with a .726 OPS and 21 home runs in his first full season’s worth of games. Fellow outfielder Austin Hays reached it in mid-August, batting .254 with a .725 OPS and 22 home runs. In May, center fielder Cedric Mullins played his 162nd career game. Even though he’s been one of baseball’s best hitters this season, his struggles late in his debut summer of 2018 and early in 2019 meant his first season’s worth of games ended with him batting .247 with a .700 OPS.
(Outfielder Anthony Santander hit that mark last year, and was the best of the bunch outside of Mountcastle, with 30 home runs and a .769 OPS in his first 162 games, though it took him three calendar years to achieve that.)
Only Hays was ever ranked highly on Baseball America’s season-ending prospect rankings, and only once. But Mountcastle has consistently been among the Orioles’ top prospects since he was drafted in 2015. Now, he’s solidifying himself as a major league caliber first baseman who can hit enough to stick at the position.
“I think I still have a lot more room to grow, and I’m learning every day,” Mountcastle said. “I think I’m capable of doing a little bit more, and I think with time and experience, that will change a little bit. For now, I’m happy where I’m at. I’m just going to keep moving on from here.”