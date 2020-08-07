How the Orioles are preparing Ryan Mountcastle for the big leagues at Bowie camp: ‘We’re not trying to fence in a wild horse'

“Having that objective data helps to be able to show him specifically where he’s doing well and where he’s not, just for his thought process to try and clean up a little more, because he understands the concept,” Anthony Villa, another hitting coach at the site, said. “He’s giving away at-bats, in a sense, if he’s chasing everything. But on the flip side, we’re not trying to fence in a wild horse. We want Ryan to continue to be aggressive. His No. 1 carrying tool is his damage ability, and we certainly don’t want to hinder that.”