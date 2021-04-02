For Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle and other first-timers, a ‘surreal’ first Opening Day will be worth the wait; Ruiz starts at second base

“I think we’re going to see how it goes,” Hyde said. “He hasn’t had a whole lot of time at second base. He played there quite a bit this past week, got a couple games in, a lot of work on the back field, a lot of work with [third base coach Tony Mansolino] getting to know second base. But the bottom line is to try to get [Maikel] Franco, Ruiz, both of their bats in the lineup in the same day, especially against somebody like [Red Sox starter Nathan] Eovaldi who I like to have left-handers in there against him. I think it’s going to be, as we are right now, I think it’s going to be a decision on a daily basis. He’s going to play a lot, and today, he’s at second base. We’ll see how it goes the rest of the way.”