The Orioles will decide when Ryan Mountcastle is a big leaguer. Here’s how he made sure he’d become one.

None of it might make a difference when it comes to where he starts 2020. Mountcastle is already on the 40-man roster, but the team could delay his arrival in the majors for a few weeks or a month for reasons that have everything to do with him having an extra year of club control and delaying salary arbitration. His less-than-ideal strikeout-to-walk rate (101-to-446 in 524 career minor league games) and inexperience in left field would again be the baseball justifications, even if they pale in comparison to what he does well.