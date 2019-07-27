Orioles No. 1 draft pick Adley Rutschman arrives in Maryland, debuts with IronBirds

Rutschman, 21, spent time in Sarasota, Fla., recovering from mononucleosis and getting his feet wet with his first professional baseball experience in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League. While he was there, he hit a home run in his pro debut and batted .214 with two walks in five games. Now that he’s healthy, he’s set to play in Maryland for the first time, taking his first step up the minor league ladder.