Orioles catchers give their impressions of Adley Rutschman’s first camp: ‘You could tell he wants to get better’

Taylor Davis: “Really impressive as a kid, as a baseball player. The kid is 22 years old. He’s special. The talent is special at the plate, behind the plate, both sides of the plate. He can really hit. He can really catch. It’s fun to watch. It’s fun to kind of sit back and try to help him because it’s a kid that I think is going to be really good for a really long time, and so far, it’s definitely somebody you want to root for. That’s always really fun, when a good guy is also a really good player. I think that’s what you’re seeing. Everybody knows how talented he is. He was 1-1. I think that he’s got the potential to do it for a really long time, because he’s got a really good building block and he’s got a good mind. That’s a really big part of this process.”