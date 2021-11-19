Orioles top pitching prospects DL Hall, Kyle Bradish among six players added to 40-man roster ahead of Rule 5 draft

Baltimore added six prospects to their 40-man roster Friday — five of them pitchers — shielding them from the possibility of being available to other teams in the Rule 5 draft. Most notably, the Orioles selected the contracts of left-hander DL Hall and right-hander Kyle Bradish, who trail only Grayson Rodriguez, baseball’s top overall pitching prospect, in the organizational ranking of young arms. It’s reasonable that by midseason, all three — including Rodriguez, who is not yet eligible for the Rule 5 draft and thus wasn’t a necessity to add to the 40-man roster at this time — could be playing significant roles on Baltimore’s pitching staff.