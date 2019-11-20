McKenna’s breakout in the first half of 2018 at High-A Frederick feels like a long time ago, considering he’s hit .234 with a .684 OPS in 195 Double-A games since. Still, he has the ability to make better contact than he’s shown, can play center field with a good arm and will absolutely make an impact off someone’s bench as an extra outfielder if the Orioles do leave him unprotected. He’s the type of player who made an impression on scouts at his best, and being available will really set off alarm bells around the league.