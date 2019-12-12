“I think it depends,” Elias said. “Usually there’s only, we’ll say, five or six players that you would even take. If none of them get to you, you might not. It is tough to carry two all year. It might be easier this year because of the extra position player on the roster, and last year when we took the two infielders, we had the idea of being able to see both of them ourselves in spring training and keep the one that we like more. Then, Drew Jackson ended up having a nice spring training. We were impressed with him, tried to carry him, and kind of saw the writing on the wall. But [carrying two Rule 5 picks], it’s a difficult thing to do for sure.”