The Orioles’ protections from the Rule 5 draft are due this week. Which prospects will they add to their roster?

Their second pick that year, shortstop Cadyn Grenier, also reached Triple-A this year. He’s always been a glove-first player with true abilities up the middle but struggled to make much offensive impact, save for a period midseason this year when he tweaked his swing and got hot in June. A team selecting Grenier would likely be doing so in the same way the Orioles took Martin when they needed a steady shortstop for 2019, though it’s unclear if such a team exists or if the Orioles would use a roster spot to prevent that from happening.