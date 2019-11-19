The long-term hope for the Orioles is to have prospects that other teams want and to have enough talented minor leaguers that every 40-man roster decision this time of year is a difficult one. For now, in talent-acquisition mode, Baltimore executive vice president/general Mike Elias will strive to protect as many players as is logical. Last season, the Orioles found themselves with a congested 40-man roster that at times left little wiggle room for major league reinforcements. It’s likely that even if five players join the 40-man roster Wednesday and fill it up, others could come off down the line to enable the Orioles to make some 40-man selections of their own.