Adding ‘fairly polished’ group of Rule 5-eligible prospects to 40-man roster next on Orioles' to-do list

"At this point, we have the 40-man space, and our planning indicates that hopefully we’ll be able to be pretty aggressive in adding these guys and be protective of our prospects with what we’re trying to do in terms of a rebuild,” Elias said. “But also, I think we’re fortunate that the group that we have to add, it’s a pretty big-league-ready group. These aren’t guys, like, in A-ball or even High-A. These are Double-A, Triple-A players that are fairly polished, and so when they do get added to the 40-man roster, they’ll be pretty functional members of that roster, if not right away, then very soon. That always makes the decisions easier.”