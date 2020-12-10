As Orioles enter Rule 5 draft seeking more talent, last year’s picks loom as a missed opportunity

In both of the Rule 5 drafts the Orioles have participated in under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, they’ve come away with two players. Only one of those four — infielder Richie Martin — remains with the organization, though a Rule 5 draftee of the previous front office regime, Anthony Santander, was this year’s Most Valuable Oriole. Elias said Tuesday that it’s possible the Orioles double-dip again this year, noting they have two open 40-man roster spots. The Orioles have picked at least one player in the Rule 5 draft since 2006.