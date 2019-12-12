The Orioles selected pitchers Brandon Bailey of the Houston Astros and Michael Rucker of the Chicago Cubs, a pair of right-handed pitchers, in Thursday’s Rule 5 draft at the winter meetings.
Bailey, a sixth-round pick in 2016 out of Gonzaga of the Oakland Athletics, came to the Astros in a November 2017 trade for outfielder Ramón Laureano.
The 25-year-old spent all of 2019 at Double-A Corpus Christi, pitching to a 3.30 ERA in 22 appearances (17 starts) while striking out 103 batters in 92 2/3 innings with a 1.22 ERA. In 83 career minor league appearances, 58 of which were starts, Bailey has a career 3.07 ERA with a 1.14 ERA and 10.44 strikeouts per nine innings.
Rucker, 25, was an 11th-round pick out of Brigham Young for the Cubs in 2016 and started until the 2019 season, when he had a 4.18 ERA while striking out 93 batters in 79 2/3 innings of relief between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.
While Rucker’s strikeout numbers went up in the bullpen, he had plenty of success in the rotation in 2017 and 2018. Rucker had a 3.73 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP in 26 starts for Tennessee in 2018.
Executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias said there was a good chance there would be players selected in the Rule 5 draft who could count toward the eight pitchers manager Brandon Hyde wants to begin spring training with in his starting rotation competition.
The Orioles have a deep history of selecting players in the Rule 5 draft, which allows teams to take young players from other teams’ farm systems who aren’t on their 40-man roster and place them on their own active roster.
In 2018, they ended up with shortstop Richie Martin and utility man Drew Jackson, though Jackson barely lasted a week before he was returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Orioles took three pitchers in 2017, with Pedro Araujo lasting the longest. Their 2016 Rule 5 pick, outfielder Anthony Santander, slugged 20 home runs in a half-season in 2019 to make him their most productive such selection in recent memory.
Other notable picks this decade include outfielder Joey Rickard, left-hander T.J. McFarland and infielder Ryan Flaherty.
Rule 5 draft picks must spend the entire season on the active roster or they will be returned to their other team after passing through waivers.