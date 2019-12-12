xml:space="preserve">

The Orioles selected pitchers Brandon Bailey of the Houston Astros and Michael Rucker of the Chicago Cubs, a pair of right-handed pitchers, in Thursday’s Rule 5 draft at the winter meetings.

Bailey, a sixth-round pick in 2016 out of Gonzaga of the Oakland Athletics, came to the Astros in a November 2017 trade for outfielder Ramón Laureano.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old spent all of 2019 at Double-A Corpus Christi, pitching to a 3.30 ERA in 22 appearances (17 starts) while striking out 103 batters in 92 2/3 innings with a 1.22 ERA. In 83 career minor league appearances, 58 of which were starts, Bailey has a career 3.07 ERA with a 1.14 ERA and 10.44 strikeouts per nine innings.

Rucker, 25, was an 11th-round pick out of Brigham Young for the Cubs in 2016 and started until the 2019 season, when he had a 4.18 ERA while striking out 93 batters in 79 2/3 innings of relief between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.
Orioles’ Brandon Hyde ‘really realistic’ about Villar, Bundy trades; Elias addresses possible replacements »

While Rucker’s strikeout numbers went up in the bullpen, he had plenty of success in the rotation in 2017 and 2018. Rucker had a 3.73 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP in 26 starts for Tennessee in 2018.

Executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias said there was a good chance there would be players selected in the Rule 5 draft who could count toward the eight pitchers manager Brandon Hyde wants to begin spring training with in his starting rotation competition.

The Orioles have a deep history of selecting players in the Rule 5 draft, which allows teams to take young players from other teams’ farm systems who aren’t on their 40-man roster and place them on their own active roster.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde reflects on first season: ‘I feel really good about the atmosphere we created’ »

In 2018, they ended up with shortstop Richie Martin and utility man Drew Jackson, though Jackson barely lasted a week before he was returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Orioles took three pitchers in 2017, with Pedro Araujo lasting the longest. Their 2016 Rule 5 pick, outfielder Anthony Santander, slugged 20 home runs in a half-season in 2019 to make him their most productive such selection in recent memory.

Other notable picks this decade include outfielder Joey Rickard, left-hander T.J. McFarland and infielder Ryan Flaherty.

Latest Baltimore Orioles

Rule 5 draft picks must spend the entire season on the active roster or they will be returned to their other team after passing through waivers.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement