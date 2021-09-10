John Means deals but gets no help from bats, bullpen in Orioles’ 6-0 loss to Royals

He cruised for much of the next six innings, surrendering three singles in separate frames and a pair of walks to former Orioles infielder Hanser Alberto, who entered play with two walks in 220 plate appearances for the Royals. Means took the mound in the eighth for only the second time as a major league starter — the other being his no-hitter. Hunter Dozier, whose dropped flyball Wednesday gave the Orioles the lead amid their nine-run eighth inning, doubled to end his outing.