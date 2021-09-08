Orioles’ offense breaks out to back rookie arms in 7-3 win over Royals in front of Camden Yards’ smallest full-capacity crowd ever

Baumann, the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect promoted earlier in the day, took over in the fifth, retiring the next eight batters — with the help of a diving stop from rookie second baseman Jahmai Jones in the sixth — before pitching around a two-out double in the seventh. After Cedric Mullins tacked a run onto Baltimore’s lead with his 27th home run, Baumann left two men on for Dillon Tate with two outs in the eighth, who got a pair of groundballs the Orioles’ infield couldn’t convert into outs before an inning-ending strikeout. Wells pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.