Orioles’ offense breaks out to back rookie arms in 7-3 win over Royals in front of Camden Yards’ smallest full-capacity crowd ever

Nathan Ruiz
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 07, 2021 10:04 PM

After the Orioles finished their series against the New York Yankees with a second straight one-run victory Sunday, manager Brandon Hyde quipped that he told his team it was acceptable to win 7-2 on occasion.

An unearned run in Tuesday’s eighth inning prevented Hyde from being prophetic, but an early offensive output led to a 7-3 victory against the Kansas City Royals in front of an announced crowd of 4,981, the smallest full-capacity attendance in the ballpark’s history. Rookie pitchers Alexander Wells, Tyler Wells and debutant Mike Baumann recorded 26 of 27 outs.

The Orioles (44-93) put up a four-run first inning, a total they had surpassed in only two of their previous 10 full games. Royals rookie starter Jackson Kowar opened his outings with walks of Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle, who respectively scored on Anthony Santander’s single through a shifted infield and Austin Hays’ chopped groundball. DJ Stewart brought himself and Santander home with a two-run home run.

Hays delivered another off Kowar in the third, extending his career-high hitting streak to 14. But as the Royals’ rookie pitcher struggled, three of the Orioles’ rookies combined to cover the game. A day after Zac Lowther limited Kansas City to one run in six innings, fellow soft-tossing left-hander Wells had a one-out walk turn into a run in the third and allowed a solo home run to Carlos Santana in the fourth, but he left the bases loaded in the latter frame, preserving Baltimore’s four-run lead.

Baumann, the Orioles’ No. 9 prospect promoted earlier in the day, took over in the fifth, retiring the next eight batters — with the help of a diving stop from rookie second baseman Jahmai Jones in the sixth — before pitching around a two-out double in the seventh. After Cedric Mullins tacked a run onto Baltimore’s lead with his 27th home run, Baumann left two men on for Dillon Tate with two outs in the eighth, who got a pair of groundballs the Orioles’ infield couldn’t convert into outs before an inning-ending strikeout. Wells pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Orioles' DJ Stewart, left, reacts as he walks by Jorge Mateo (26) after hitting a two-run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar in the first inning Tuesday in Baltimore.
Orioles' DJ Stewart, left, reacts as he walks by Jorge Mateo (26) after hitting a two-run home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar in the first inning Tuesday in Baltimore. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Around the horn

  • First baseman/designated hitter Trey Mancini (general soreness) and infielder Ramón Urías (upper right leg soreness) were out of the lineup for the second straight game, but Hyde said both were feeling better than they did Monday.
  • Right-hander Matt Harvey and left-hander John Means, respectively, will start the final two games of this series, each doing so on extra rest. Hyde said the Orioles have been continually evaluating whether to keep Harvey in the rotation given his jump in innings from recent years and will do so again after Wednesday’s start.
  • Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, who suffered a right ankle sprain just before he was set to return from left bicep tendinitis, should throw a side session “in the next couple days” and is “on track,” Hyde said.
