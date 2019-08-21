Orioles’ Brandon Hyde, Royals bench coach Dale Sveum commiserate over managing in a rebuild

“You learn a lot about understanding patience and those kind of things, the struggles and ‘it’s going to happens,’ ” Sveum said. “It’s unfortunate that sometimes when you look at the other side of the field, and they’re basically better at catcher, they’re better at first base, they’re better at this and that. You kind of have to sit back and think, ‘Hey, we’ve gotta play the perfect game,’ so let’s not get carried away with getting frustrated or showing your colors when you’re battling uphill. You’re just pissing against the wind all the time, so you have to be patient. Otherwise, you’ll go nuts.