Orioles shut out for first time, Kyle Gibson struggles again in 6-0 loss to Royals

Kansas City Royals left fielder Edward Olivares (14) and center fielder Kyle Isbel (28) converge on a fly ball from Baltimore Orioles batter Ryan Mountcastle for an out during the third inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) (Colin E. Braley/AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For much of the season, the Orioles’ offense has started games slowly the first time through the batting order before unloading on starting pitchers the second and third time.

That success, which was on display during Baltimore’s 11-run, 15-hit performance Tuesday, is what powered the Orioles to one of the best April records in franchise history, with 10 of their first 20 wins in come-from-behind fashion.

On Wednesday, though, the other shoe never dropped for Baltimore’s bats, as the Kansas City Royals, owners of the second-worst record in the major leagues, shut out the visiting Orioles, 6-0, and held them to six hits. The goose egg is the Orioles’ first this season.

With efficient pitching, free swinging, several double plays and, of course, the new pitch clock rules, the game finished in 1 hour, 59 minutes. The sub-two-hour contest is the Orioles’ first this season; their previous shortest game was 2:15 on April 22 against the Detroit Tigers.

The average time of a nine-inning game this season is 2:37 — down 26 minutes from the 2022 average and the fastest in MLB since 1984. The average Baltimore game has taken 2:45, a decrease of 23 minutes compared with last season.

The Orioles were shut down by starting pitcher Zack Greinke and relievers Taylor Clarke, Aroldis Chapman, Amir Garrett and Josh Staumont. Starter Kyle Gibson took the loss, allowing six runs on 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings with no strikeouts, as he struggled for his second consecutive outing after his strong start to the season.

Baltimore is 20-10 and has one more game against the struggling Royals before facing a gantlet the rest of May that includes seven series against clubs with winning records. The Orioles will go for their seventh straight series victory Thursday afternoon.

Anthony Santander had two singles, and Adley Rutschman, Adam Frazier and Ryan Mountcastle each recorded one hit as the Orioles struggled to string together quality at-bats. One night after walking eight times in an 11-7 win, Baltimore didn’t take one free pass Wednesday.

Orioles acquire backup catcher from Cubs

Before the game, the Orioles acquired catcher Luis Torrens from the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations.

Torrens is a six-year veteran with more than 1,000 innings of big league catching experience and 799 career plate appearances. He’s a career .227/.289/.352 hitter with a .642 OPS that is 21% below league average since he debuted in 2017.

“We saw him against Seattle last year, just know he’s a guy that’s hit left-handers well in his career and he’s done a nice job behind the plate,” manager Brandon Hyde said before the game. “Besides that, don’t know much about him. Looking forward to getting to know him.”

The 27-year-old started his major league career with the San Diego Padres before being included in the trade to the Seattle Mariners. In 181 games with the Mariners from 2020 to 2022, Torrens was serviceable at the plate. He was a league-average hitter in 2021 when he played 108 games for the Mariners. In 22 plate appearances with the Cubs this season, Torrens hit .250 with a double and three RBIs.

FanGraphs rates the Venezuela native as a below-average defensive catcher, with a career defensive runs saved of minus-22. Among catchers who received at least 750 pitches last season, Torrens ranked 50th out of 64 in Statcast’s framing runs with minus-3.

Hyde was unsure when Torrens would join the Orioles during their 10-game road trip. Hyde said the Orioles will carry three catchers on the 26-man roster as they did in mid-April with Rutschman, James McCann and Anthony Bemboom. To make room for Torrens, the Orioles will have to make a corresponding move on the big league roster, potentially optioning one of their left-handed bench bats in Ryan O’Hearn or Kyle Stowers.

Hyde said carrying three catchers allows the club to be more flexible when Rutschman and McCann are both in the lineup, typically against left-handed starting pitchers.

Luis Torrens, pictured Oct. 4 with Seattle, has more than 1,000 innings of big league catching experience and 799 career plate appearances. He’s a career .227/.289/.352 hitter. (Stephen Brashear/AP)

“I think it’s, you know, it gives us some options,” Hyde said. “Obviously, Adley and with the way McCann is swinging the bat, it does allow us to, when both guys are in the lineup like they were last night and it’s happened a handful of times this year, to have a third catcher is beneficial in those situations.”

To make room on the 40-man roster for Torrens, the Orioles designated Triple-A reliever Joey Krehbiel for assignment. Krehbiel had an up-and-down 2022 in Baltimore with a 3.90 ERA in 57 2/3 innings. With Norfolk this season, the right-hander had a 2.00 ERA in nine innings.

“Pitched some huge innings for us last year,” Hyde said. “Kind of just never got it going in spring training. … He’s a great character guy, took the ball whenever asked last year, and appreciate what he did for us.”

Orioles at Royals

Thursday, 2:10 p.m.

TV: MASN2

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM