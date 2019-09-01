Royals’ bunts beat Orioles, 7-5, on sloppy defensive night

Center fielder Stevie Wilkerson dropped a sacrifice fly to keep the bases loaded as the first run scored. Then, the Orioles had an infield adventure on a ball to second baseman Hanser Alberto where he looked the runner back to first and threw there for the force, but the throw to second base was off line. The Royals ended up with three runs when they could have had just one, as the third out scored on a sacrifice fly. But Sisco and Santander homered to erase that deficit quickly.