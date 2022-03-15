Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos, longtime Texas Rangers teammates, excited to serve as veterans for young Orioles

Despite being the longest-tenured member of the infield group by far, Odor said he views spring training as a competition, a sensible approach after he hit .202/.286/.379 for the New York Yankees in 2021. He would prefer to earn the job at second base, where he played his entire major league career before playing third base for the first time last season. With a chuckle, he described the experience as “uncomfortable,” but said, “Where the team needs me, I’m going to be there.”