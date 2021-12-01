Orioles nearing deal with free-agent infielder Rougned Odor

The Orioles are nearing a deal with free-agent infielder Rougned Odor, according to an industry source, after his recent release from the New York Yankees.
The addition of Odor would give the Orioles an experienced presence on a very young infield.
Odor, 27, was a mainstay for the Texas Rangers from the time of his debut in 2014 at age 20 until he joined the Yankees this spring. Primarily a second baseman, Odor’s offensive impact has waned of late — his last above-average offensive season was 2016, though he brought value with his defense in the years after that.
A career .234 hitter with a lifetime .722 OPS, Odor had a .665 OPS and 15 home runs last season in 102 games with New York. He has a long track record of consistent hard contact when he connects, but also uncomfortably high strikeout rates.
Odor played 33 games at second base in 2021, his first appearance there. Adding him would provide a veteran presence at two positions where the Orioles have little, with Ramón Urías, Jorge Mateo, Jahmai Jones and Kelvin Gutiérrez their main depth between second and third base.
The Athletic first reported the team was nearing a deal with Odor.