Orioles rotation taking shape, with Kohl Stewart a wild card; infielder Richie Martin has broken right wrist

“I have two veterans looking at those spots right now. I’ve got LeBlanc and Milone. They’ve been there; they’ve done it. Two very savvy guys, two guys that know how to pitch, two guys that know how to work their way through a lineup. Kohl Stewart, younger guy, probably a little more energetic, athletic. The worry with him is did he get enough? Did he get enough while we were gone in that three months to be able to build up to where we need him to be with the two weeks that are left? It’s a question that will haunt us the rest of the year.”