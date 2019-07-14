Orioles rotation is ‘the land of opportunity’ in wake of transaction-filled Saturday

The Orioles began the second half Friday night with a bright spot, one of their few, in the leading trio of their starting rotation.
Not 30 hours later, Dylan Bundy is on the injured list, Andrew Cashner is a member of the Boston Red Sox and John Means is coming off his worst start of the season. The Orioles are tied for the major league lead with 15 starters used, but since Means joined the rotation in late April, those three have been reliable constants.
The Orioles are 22-28 when one of those three starts and 6-36 when anyone else does. Now, they need Bundy to get healthy, Means to bounce back and a replacement for Cashner to arise.
“Like I’ve said a million times, it’s the land of opportunity,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’re giving guys starts that — If you can’t savor these moments when you’re in that clubhouse, you’re gonna kick yourself later in life because this doesn’t come around all the time. We’re going to make due with what we have.”
What that means for Sunday, Cashner’s scheduled start date before Saturday’s deal that sent him to Boston, was yet to be determined when Hyde met with reporters after a 12-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, one in which Means allowed career highs in runs and home runs.
The hope is that it’s a blip to start the second half after his first half earned him All-Star honors. Means said afterward he feels “no pressure” in the wake of Bundy’s bout of right knee tendinitis and Cashner being traded. He admitted it was strange to have a teammate who he considered “our fearless leader” dealt a day before making a start, but he understands that’s part of the process the Orioles are enduring.
“That's kind of the goal for this year is a lot of guys are up here getting a lot of time, getting a lot of work in without a lot of pressure to perform and get wins,” Means said. “Obviously, we're here rebuilding.”
Given that Means has shown a knack in his baseball career for taking a sliver of opportunity and expanding it, he would know better than most the approach whoever the Orioles call upon going forward should have.
“Just kind of come up here and don't act like you have to do anything more than you were doing,” he said. “A lot of guys come up here, including myself last year, you feel like you have to change something. It's the big leagues, so you're facing the best hitters in the world day in and day out. Honestly, it's the same game. The same type of day. You come in with your best stuff.”
Just who he’s directing that advice toward is somewhat of a mystery. Tom Eshelman, who made his major league debut against the Rays on July 1 with five two-run innings, is Triple-A Norfolk’s scheduled starter for Sunday and could be an option to fill Cashner’s slot going forward.
Other alternatives remain. Aaron Brooks impressed with 2 2/3 hitless innings as the starter in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, though the Orioles would like to stretch him out if he’s going to pitch out of the rotation regularly. Asher Wojciechowski and Gabriel Ynoa have started recently, but each pitched in relief Friday. Prospects who could be promoted, such as Keegan Akin, are not on the 40-man roster — though Cashner’s trade opened a spot — and the organization likely wants them to get more seasoning in the minors.
Others who have already started for the Orioles this season are a collection of pitchers who are injured, relievers or even no longer with the organization.
That last group now includes Cashner.
“We’re realistic about where we are and about possible movement,” Hyde said. “We’re a million miles away from being where we’re going to be sometime soon. These are things that are going to happen, and we need people to step up.”