Breaking down the Orioles’ starting pitching candidates after two trips through the spring rotation | ANALYSIS

Five-man rotations might not be an actual thing in spring training, what with adjusted schedules and more pitchers who need to work on a given day than there are innings in a game. But five-day work schedules still hold true, and Wednesday marked what was essentially the beginning of the third cycle through the Orioles’ starting pitching candidates in that sense.
The season begins three weeks from Thursday in Boston, so there’s plenty of time for the Orioles to figure out how many starters they’ll actually need to carry north and how many pitchers who are being stretched out now will be required for Opening Day on April 1 and the first few weeks of games.
Manager Brandon Hyde, who earlier this spring said a six-man rotation was on the table, said the team wasn’t committed to determining how many bulk pitchers they’d need to manage the early part of the season. The Orioles could also stick with a traditional five-man rotation, and carry several long relievers with others in waiting at the alternate training camp in Bowie.
“In the last week, [we’ll] try to figure and put the pieces together of the puzzle of what our bullpen looks like, how many starters we’re going with, how many long guys, etc,” Hyde said. “But right now it’s just about getting guys innings, getting guys built, then we’ll make some decisions as we get closer to the season.”
Said executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias: “None of us, while we continue to talk about this from all angles, has the exact formula mapped out for what’s best for each and every one of these guys in 2021 and it’s going to be dependent on the personnel that we break away with, it’s going to be dependent on how guys are throwing when they get up there, how guys are throwing at the alternate site.”
What’s clear at this point, though, is who the candidates are to provide that bulk. Here’s who has an outing of more than one inning on their resume this spring, what they’ve done so far and what they’ll need to do to secure a job.
John Means
Means is all but assured of starting Opening Day in Boston, so there’s not a lot he needs to do. Out of everyone who came into the spring as a starter, Means probably had the easiest path to the rotation. Of course, it helps that he’s holding his fastball velocity well and showing signs of a good changeup this spring. After an unlucky 2020, Means has all the makings of a breakout season in 2021.
Dean Kremer
Kremer admitted to not being very locked in during his first start March 4, but was carrying a better fastball and getting strikeouts with his cutter in three shutout innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. There was some hard contact, but Kremer seems much more process-oriented in how he gets ready versus being someone wrapped up in how he pitched on a given spring day. With that mindset, he has three more weeks to get himself into good form for the season.
Keegan Akin
Through two spring starts, including Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, Akin has struggled to throw strikes. He’s walked five in 3 ⅔ innings over two outings, allowing five hits while striking out six. It’s early still, but for someone who has had more area command than spot command throughout his career and gets by on the deceptive life on his fastball, it could grow into a concern.
“For me it’s just his command isn’t there right now,” Hyde said. “It’s his second appearance, and I’d like to see him pick it up from that standpoint — but it is only his second appearance. He’s got some more to go. For me, his command just isn’t quite the same as it was at the end of the year last year with his fastball or his off-speed. That’s something he needs to have going into the season.”
Matt Harvey
The former New York Mets star was encouraged by an uneven outing last week against the Toronto Blue Jays, touting his fastball movement and some of the swings he got on it, and pitched in a three-inning simulated game in lieu of facing the Blue Jays again Wednesday.
“He threw the ball well,” Hyde said. “Had good life to his fastball, the shape to his breaking ball, I think he was really happy with it. Threw some good changeups, has a two-seamer now too that has some nice sink to it.”
Harvey will get all the chances to break camp with the team, but one impressive start against another team will probably be enough for the Orioles to say he’s ready.
Félix Hernández
Hernández pitched two innings with his new, softer fastball Saturday night and is in line for another start Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Elias said he believes Hernández can still be effective if that’s where his velocity is all year, citing his experience and pitchability.
“He looked good [Saturday],” Elias said. “He was in command of the game. Kind of the mound presence, just set a tone, threw strikes.”
Despite his pedigree, Hernández probably can’t afford many clunkers this spring in game action. While spring isn’t a good indicator of how a season will go, it will probably tell plenty about whether hitters can square up his fastball if he leaves it in the zone.
Wade LeBlanc
LeBlanc pitched two simple innings March 3 against the Atlanta Braves before working in a simulated game on Monday’s day off. The veteran left-hander is back in camp for a reason, and might only need to show that he’s healthy and able to pitch multiple innings for him to end up with a role in the season. That’s when we’ll find out if he can still be effective.
Jorge López
Without any more minor league options to use on him, the Orioles will need to keep their waiver claim from the Kansas City Royals on the roster or expose him to waivers and potentially lose him. And as inconsistent as he can be, a major league bulk pitcher would get claimed quickly in this day and age.
López’s up-and-down nature was on display this spring after a pedestrian two-inning debut March 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies was followed by three dominant innings Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. He’ll likely be in good shape roster-wise regardless, especially if the Orioles are hoarding these bulk options, but better performances would help.
Bruce Zimmermann
The Loyola Blakefield product has been one of the talks of camp so far, striking out six with just one walk and one hit allowed in five innings over two outings. Hyde said Zimmermann is “throwing the ball really well right now,” which is probably what he’ll have to continue to do to break camp with the team.
“I liked the life to his fastball,” Hyde said. “He’s shown a really good breaking ball, especially that first outing where he got a bunch of chase underneath the zone, breaking balls for strikes underneath. I liked his changeup yesterday. I think working with our pitching guys, he does a nice job. He was ready coming into camp this year.”
Thomas Eshelman
Eshelman started the spring opener and is presumably being stretched out behind the scenes, as him pitching opposite Harvey in a simulated game would indicate. As a nonroster invitee competing against at least three pitchers who are more likely to be added to the 40-man roster at the end of spring before he is, Eshelman has a near-impossible path to breaking camp with the team. He’ll be a viable depth piece, though, if it comes to it.
Ashton Goudeau
By pitching two innings in his first spring outing March 3 against the Braves and joining LeBlanc for Monday’s simulated game, Goudeau seems like he’s being groomed as a depth starter the same way someone like Eshelman is. While he’s on the 40-man roster, he has limited major league experience. It’s more likely that he could be an up-and-down option from the Bowie camp when the season starts, though being on the roster has its perks.
Tyler Wells
Wells, one of two Rule 5 draft picks, got extra work in after his second one-inning stint March 5 against the Blue Jays, indicating that the team wanted him to get used to pitching again after cooling down. He got a real two-inning outing on Wednesday, and struck out two around three hits and a walk in two innings.
“Really good fastball,” Hyde said. “Top-of-the-zone fastball with a ton of life. He’s getting his fastball by guys. I thought Tyler went two really good innings.”
Latest Baltimore Orioles
Hyde said the Rule 5 picks in Wells and Mac Sceroler had chances to break camp with the team, though that seems like it will be challenging if the Orioles are also adding Hernández, Harvey and LeBlanc to the roster at the end of the month.