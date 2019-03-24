Orioles roster shuffle continues: Mark Trumbo will not break camp with team, temporarily creating DH flexibility

The Orioles roster situation continues to evolve as the club gets closer to Opening Day, with a flurry of roster moves this weekend and the announcement Sunday by manager Brandon Hyde that slugger Mark Trumbo will have to star the season on the injured list.

The club also optioned reliever Evan Phillips to the Triple-A Norfolk roster and reassigned utilityman Jace Peterson to minor league camp early Sunday.

Trumbo, who is recovering from major knee surgery, worked hard all spring to be ready for Opening Day, but it was always considered a strong possibility that he would have to stay back for extended spring training to continue his rehab program.

He was able to appear in a handful of games as a DH and had two hits in 12 at-bats, but still needs time to progress to a point where he can take full-time at-bats and play in the field.

“Trum’s not going to break with us,’’ Hyde said. “We’re just going to give him some more time. We’re going to let him continue to do his rehab down here.”

Hyde applauded Trumbo’s attempt to come back from a particular knee injury that normally requires far more than seven months to rehabilitate.

“I give him so much credit for everything he’s done in the last month — during his whole rehab process,’’ Hyde said, “but really give him a lot of credit for trying to come back from a tough injury earlier than anybody has.”

“It’s the right thing for him, for us. I’ve said many times, I want Mark to be Mark Trumbo. I want Mark to be healthy when he joins us. I don’t want a lesser version. That’s not fair to him. We just want to get him as healthy as we possibly can before he joins us at some point this year.”

The decision opens at-bats in the designated hitter slot that should create some lineup flexibility for Hyde and some additional playing time for the team’s extra position players.

“I think I’ll be creative with it, with quite a few guys depending on the starting pitcher that night,” Hyde said. “I think we have a lot of movable pieces, so I think we’ll just be creative with our DH.”

The overall roster situation remains in flux with 33 players still in camp. Hyde said that a combination of factors still make it difficult to project the 25-man roster. The decision on Trumbo, he said, helps in that regard.

“A little bit,’’ Hyde said. “It clears up some things. It doesn’t clear up everything. ... With what happened with Alex [Cobb] last night, there’s a lot of things that might change.”

Cobb, who suffered a groin strain while warming up for his final spring start on Saturday night, was not available for comment early Sunday, but Hyde said that he is feeling better. Still, with a groin injury — even an apparently slight one like Cobb’s — it’s hard to determine just how long a player will be lost.

“We’re going to see how Alex responds today, tomorrow and then kind of reassess how we’re going to break,’’ Hyde said.

See photos from the Orioles 2019 spring training.

Just in case, the length of Andrew Cashner’s start on Sunday was limited to allow the coaching to alter his pitching schedule if necessary.

Peterson was scratched from the lineup for the split-squad game against the Pirates, which raised suspicion that he was being sent back to minor league camp. Hyde verified that before the game, but he still could have played.

“He’s been playing a ton and I just wanted to give him a blow,’’ Hyde said. “He got hit twice last night by balls, so I wanted to give him a breather, but we did send him out this morning.”

Hyde also explained the reasoning behind the club’s decision to option Phillips back to the Triple-A roster.

“We just kind of ran into a numbers game, which we expressed to him this morning. Obviously, he had a great camp. Threw really well last time. Last night, I thought it was his best appearance. Fastball up to 96. It’s just that you can only take 25 guys with us. He’s going to be a big part of our team at some point this year. That might be early. It might be late. I don’t know. He’s just not going to break with us.”

CAPTION The Orioles lose to the Pirates in a Grapefruit League game but pitcher David Hess had a solid outing and Trey Mancini hit his first home run of the spring. (Peter Schmuck, Baltimore Sun video) The Orioles lose to the Pirates in a Grapefruit League game but pitcher David Hess had a solid outing and Trey Mancini hit his first home run of the spring. (Peter Schmuck, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Jon Meoli recaps the Orioles’ 14-1 Grapefruit League win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday in Lakeland, Fla. Jon Meoli recaps the Orioles’ 14-1 Grapefruit League win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday in Lakeland, Fla.

peter.schmuck@baltsun.com

twitter.com/SchmuckStop

Read more from columnist Peter Schmuck on his blog, "The Schmuck Stops Here," at baltimoresun.com/schmuckblog.

Become a subscriber today to support sports commentary like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.