Orioles roster projection: Spring training nears conclusion with few questions remaining | ANALYSIS

Barring any late additions — which have already come this spring and previous ones — the Orioles enter their last Grapefruit League game Monday with a roster that’s seemingly set in terms of position players who will make the club, though there are some battles to be sorted out at certain positions. Despite manager Brandon Hyde having named his first three starters, there are many decisions to be made on that side, particularly in a bullpen that could feature two Rule 5 draft picks and a handful of out-of-options arms.