Orioles activate Ryan Mountcastle from 10-day injured list; team will wear No. 5 patch for Brooks Robinson

The Orioles activated first baseman Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk, the team announced before Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Washington Nationals.

Mountcastle was placed on the injured list Sept. 20 with shoulder inflammation. He had missed the previous six games because of injury following an early exit against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 13. Manager Brandon Hyde said Mountcastle’s batting practice Tuesday went well, but the Orioles wanted him to get another day facing high-velocity pitches from the machine.

Mountcastle is not in the lineup Wednesday night but will be available off the bench. Hyde said Mountcastle will start Thursday against Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale in hopes of getting “as many at-bats as possible” before the regular season ends Sunday.

Before being sent to the injured list, Mountcastle was slashing .269/.327/.780 with 18 home runs and 67 RBIs through 111 games. In his last 50 games, he’s slashing .324/.406/.494 with seven homers and 27 RBIs.

“The second half [of the season] what he’s done offensively for us, especially the defense he’s played at first base,” Hyde said. “[Ryan O’Hearn] has done a great job at first for us also. We’re really lucky there to have two career first basemen. But [Mountcastle] gives us a presence at the plate and just a good hitter, especially these last few months.”

McKenna was recalled last week from Triple-A Norfolk to fill Mountcastle’s vacant roster spot.

“[He] does bring a lot,” Hyde said. “[McKenna] brings plus defense in all three [outfield] spots. He’s a good base runner, takes good at-bats — especially against left-handed pitching. … And I know I’ve talked about it a million times, he’s an unbelievable team guy. … It’s never easy to option someone that’s like that, that’s valuable. When you get good, you sometimes have to option players that you don’t want to but that creates depth and anything can happen at any time.”

McKenna could be an option for the Orioles’ playoff roster, but he must spend at least 10 days off the active roster unless he serves as an injury replacement.

Meanwhile, Hyde offered no updates on closer Félix Bautista, who threw his first live bullpen session against a batter Tuesday since he partially tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow one month ago. The manager quipped reporters would be second to know, after his son, who is similarly interested in the status of the Orioles’ right-handed All-Star.

Orioles to wear No. 5 patch for Brooks Robinson

Beginning Wednesday and for the remainder of the season, the Orioles will wear a “5″ patch on their jerseys to commemorate the life and legacy of Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, who died Tuesday at the age of 86.

Additionally, any fans who wish to visit the Robinson statue inside Oriole Park will be able to do so between Wednesday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until four hours before first pitch. Those visiting are asked to enter via Camden Street, the team says.

The Orioles also added a black and orange No. 5 to the B&O Warehouse in right field.