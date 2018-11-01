Orioles outright four off roster, re-sign Corban Joseph, Gabriel Ynoa to minor league deals

Four players were removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster on Thursday, with infielder Jace Peterson and left-hander Sean Gilmartin electing free agency after clearing outright waivers and right-hander Gabriel Ynoa and infielder Corban Joseph signing minor league contracts to return to the organization for 2019.

The moves were made to clear roster space for four players the Orioles needed to add off the 60-day disabled list by Friday, including outfielder Mark Trumbo, left-hander Richard Bleier, right-hander Pedro Araujo and outfielder Austin Hays.

Ynoa was also on the 60-day DL and didn't pitch in the majors in 2018 as he dealt with shoulder soreness and shin splints, but was activated off the DL before he was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. Ynoa, 25, made nine appearances (four starts) for the Orioles in 2017, and owns a 3.57 ERA in his minor league career.

Joseph, the brother of Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph, was an Eastern League All-Star this year after batting .312 with 49 extra-base hits for Double-A Bowie and had four hits in 18 at-bats over two stints in the majors.

Peterson was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees to cover for injuries to Jonathan Schoop and Tim Beckham on April 24 and hit .195 in 93 games with the Orioles while playing all over the diamond. A veteran of parts of five major league seasons, Peterson, 28, will go back to the open market in the offseason.

Gilmartin will join him in free agency, having made 12 appearances for the Orioles with a 3.00 ERA. He began the year in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, and signed a minor league deal with the Orioles on July 13.

MASNSports.com first reported Peterson being placed on waivers.

