The Orioles’ roster is ‘definitely becoming more clear’ after Friday’s roster moves. Where do they leave the club as spring training winds down?

“I just thought that Keegan needed a little more time,” Hyde said. “We think really highly of him. Talking to him this afternoon, it was about being a little sharper with his pitches. The command wasn’t quite there during this spring, being able to locate to both sides of the plate. I’d like to see the improvement in his off-speed stuff, being able to land it for strikes. It was just kind of a little bit of a scuffle for it this spring. He’s going to have time to go down there.”