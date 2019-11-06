As the roster stands now, there’s plenty of optionable pieces to work with on the pitching side. But there will also be a group of pitchers in Akin’s position at Triple-A Norfolk who are there to pitch in the rotation and develop without being subject to the major league roster whims — including Zac Lowther, Alex Wells and Bruce Zimmermann. Mike Baumann could be part of that group by midseason, if not sooner, and both Akin and Dean Kremer will be added to the 40-man roster this month. Akin is certainly an option for 2020, but there won’t be any rush with Kremer, who the organization thinks highly of.