Such a high standard will also be applied to Mountcastle, a career .295 minor league hitter who had a career year with 25 home runs at Norfolk that earned him International League Most Valuable Player honors. Executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias has been clear that Mountcastle will likely start 2020 in the minors to work on his defense and plate discipline — which are often cited when standout bats get close to the majors as a way to extend their service time. But they’re also real things that even the most developed bat in the system needs to work on, and he’s OK with that.