A front office makeover that began this time last year for the Orioles with the hiring of executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias continued this week as the team hired Eve Rosenbaum away from the Houston Astros to work as their director of baseball development, according to an industry source.
Rosenbaum, a Harvard graduate and Bethesda native, spent the past two years as the Astros’ international scouting manager, having been hired in that department as international baseball operations coordinator in 2015. Elias began overseeing that department in 2016.
As director of baseball development, Rosenbaum will be tasked with integration across all facets of baseball operations, including analytics, scouting, player development, and the front office staff, as well as researching new trends. She will be the highest-ranking female employee in the club’s baseball operations department.
The Orioles have used the past few months to continue a vast overhaul of their baseball operations department with the hiring of Matt Blood as director of player development, signaling a continuation of the development-driven model the team seeks to build.
Last offseason, Elias brought Sig Mejdal in as assistant general manager for analytics after Mejdal left the Astros at the end of the 2018 season, and hired Koby Perez as senior director of international scouting to rebuild that program.
The only direct hire he made from the Astros in the last year was minor league pitching coordinator Chris Holt, who was promoted to director of pitching this offseason. Elias was prevented from bringing more than Holt over initially, as is customary in such arrangements when someone switches organizations, though Rosenbaum’s hiring could signal that that avenue is back open.
The hire also comes amid controversy surrounding the Astros for their handling of executive Brandon Taubman’s derisive comments directed toward female reporters after their American League Championship Series win last month and an MLB investigation into electronic sign stealing. Taubman was fired last month.
Elias was on the scouting side and not involved at the field level while he was Houston’s assistant general manager.
“I can’t comment on the specific [sign stealing] investigation that we read is taking place for obvious reasons, but I think negative attention that’s been directed towards the Astros recently is a shame,” Elias said recently. “I’m very aware of all the good things and good people and incredible work and hard work that was done there basically over most of this decade to build that franchise into what it is now.
"I hate to see those accomplishments and those people disparaged just by association with a couple of weird episodes. We’ll see how it all shakes out, but there are a lot of positives — the people who run that place and the operation as a whole that just unfortunately is being overshadowed by some negativity right now. We’ll see where in regards to this latest situation, we’ll see where the league takes it. But I hope for the best.”
Latest Baltimore Orioles
Rosenbaum’s hiring was first reported by The Athletic.