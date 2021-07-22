The Orioles have used rookie starting pitchers more than most teams. The results have been mixed.

Through 95 games, a rookie has started for the Orioles 36 times; only five teams have used a rookie starting pitcher more this season, according to FanGraphs. Of the six Baltimore has turned to, all but one ranks among its top 20 prospects, but the results haven’t always matched that status. The group has combined for a 6.55 ERA as starters, but there have been some bright spots among them, with Wells’ starting debut being one.