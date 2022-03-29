Orioles’ hopes for prospect-filled rotation delayed, but future possibility narrows margins for current starting crop | ANALYSIS

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Orioles’ recent wave of roster cuts removed any chance of their top three pitching prospects occupying the matching number of holes in their rotation. But the way executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias spoke Monday about the decisions, that could be the case before long.

A day after reassigning Grayson Rodriguez, baseball’s top pitching prospect, to minor league camp, Baltimore optioned left-hander DL Hall and right-hander Kyle Bradish after they combined for three scoreless innings in an exhibition against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Hall touching 100 mph and Bradish continuing his scoreless spring. Although all three could use more minor league seasoning, Elias said, it’s not much in any case, with the greater focus of the cuts being to allow those young arms to properly build up their workload given this year’s shortened spring training coming off MLB’s lockout.

Advertisement

“We have very high hopes for them,” Elias said. “We have a lot of plans around them. We don’t want to screw them up or screw up their health by rushing them out and having them not properly built up and stretched up and being able to hold their velo late into games.”

Also among Monday’s optioned players was Alexander Wells, a left-hander who spent September in Baltimore’s rotation. In his only outing this spring, Wells allowed three runs in two innings against a lineup of New York Yankees regulars. In that appearance, he followed two scoreless frames from Bradish, who worked another such pair Monday.

Advertisement

One of Baltimore’s many starters who have reached the majors in the past two seasons, Wells was expected to spend camp competing with the others in that group for the trio of rotation spots behind John Means and Jordan Lyles. But as available innings and at-bats become limited with April 8′s regular-season opener approaching, the Orioles further reduced their pool of rotation candidates.

Orioles pitcher DL Hall (67) works on rehabilitation and strengthening while Kyle Bradish (86) prepares to throw a weighted ball during spring training at the Ed Smith Stadium complex in Sarasota, Florida, on March 20. They were optioned to the minor leagues Monday. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“Once it was apparent that they weren’t going to break the Opening Day roster, we felt it best for them to get up, get over to the other [minor league] camp,” Elias said.

That leaves right-handers Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells, Jorge López and Mike Baumann — who pitched in Monday’s minor league game to stay on schedule — and left-handers Keegan Akin, Zac Lowther and Bruce Zimmermann as the length options remaining in major league camp who are also on the 40-man roster. But the looming arrivals of Baltimore’s top pitching prospects raises the question of what awaits that group.

All have made at least one major league relief appearance but Kremer, who made his first spring appearance out of the bullpen and started Monday, continuing to show off improved stuff from last year. Tyler Wells and López, the only candidate to debut before 2020, have shown they can thrive as relievers, but the odd circumstances of this spring — and the potential of both pitchers should they manage to stick as starters — have prompted the club to stretch them out. They could return to those bullpen roles, with others from the batch joining them while some instead become depth at Triple-A.

Baltimore Orioles Insider Weekly Want to be an Orioles Insider? The Sun has you covered. Don't miss any Orioles news, notes and info all baseball season and beyond. >

Of course, any of them could perform at a level such that they fight off losing a spot to Rodriguez, Hall or Bradish. After all, many of these arms once ranked among Baltimore’s top prospects themselves.

Regardless, Rodriguez, Hall and Bradish figure to reach Baltimore sometime in 2022 and will do so as starters, if health allows. As Hall’s elbow and Means’ shoulder showed last year, injuries happen, and there’s no guarantee the Orioles’ rotation this season will ever feature Means, Lyles, Rodriguez, Hall and Bradish all at once. Elias continually referenced the impact health can have on any of the hopes he and the team have for the prospects.

Orioles’ John Means sees 200-inning benchmark as next frontier in climb to ace status https://t.co/9772tNz6ks — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) March 28, 2022

He also noted how neither Rodriguez nor Hall has pitched in Triple-A, with the latter expected to start his season back at Double-A Bowie after he stays behind in Florida for an extended spring training of sorts. But once both get properly stretched out, Elias expects neither will need to do much to be major league-ready.

“If [Rodriguez] checks a couple of boxes for us, I think there might not be much left to prove,” Elias said.

Advertisement

Asked about Hall, he said, “There’s only so much that he needs to show, I think, at the minor league level before he can come help with this team and do it in a sustainable, long-term way where he’s never going back.”

Many of the pitchers contending for the back of the rotation this spring spent 2021 between Triple-A and the majors, largely struggling during their big league stints after losing a vital season of development because of 2020′s canceled minor league season. The Orioles want to be certain that when Rodriguez, Hall and Bradish arrive in the majors, they do so permanently.

That will make months that precede their debuts vital for the pitching wave that came before them.