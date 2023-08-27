Honey bee swarm delays Orioles’ game vs. Rockies in first inning

Talk about the Birds and the bees.
The Orioles’ game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Camden Yards was temporarily paused in the bottom of the first inning because of a swarm of honey bees in left field near the bullpens. The five-minute bee delay will not count in the time of game for the series finale.
After Orioles designated hitter Adley Rutschman popped out to open the bottom of the first, umpires stopped the game as Rockies left fielder Nolan Jones moved away from the area.
“The swarm has been identified as honey bees, and are now calmed down,” the Orioles said in a statement.
This story will be updated.