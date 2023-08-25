Orioles vs. Rockies, August 25 | PHOTOS

Orioles vs. Rockies Orioles’ starting pitcher Cole Irvin waits for a new baseball as Colorado Rockies batter Ezequiel Tovar rounds the bases with a two run home run in the fifth inning. (Karl Merton Ferron) Orioles vs. Rockies Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle slides safely at third base as Colorado third baseman Alan Trejo tumbles as the ball escapes his glove at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron) Orioles vs. Rockies Orioles’ Anthony Santander scored on a sacrifice fly by Gunnar Henderson in the first inning at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron) Orioles vs. Rockies Orioles’ Jorge Mateo (3) watches his drive get caught at the warning track by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the fifth inning. (Karl Merton Ferron) Orioles vs. Rockies Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson cannot catch a drive that leads to a run for the Rockies at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron) Orioles vs. Rockies Orioles players celebrate Ryan Mountcastle home run in the first inning against Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland at Camden Yards. (Karl Merton Ferron) Originally Published: Aug 25, 2023 at 8:18 pm