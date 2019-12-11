“I think Baltimore is a viable baseball market," said Manfred, who also addressed the league’s study on the construction of baseballs and the state of the minor league reorganization negotiations. “It’s got a great facility. I think that the uncertainty surrounding the MASN situation is on the road to resolution. We’ve got an [Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee] decision that’s been confirmed. That decision should move the process along in terms of getting MASN into a more stable situation, and I’m sure that as the team becomes more competitive — which I think it will with the great baseball operations people they have hired — that the attendance in Baltimore will pick up.”