The stats, records and oddities to know about the Orioles’ 20-game road losing streak

18 1/2 — Games lost by the Orioles in the American League East standings since their last road win May 5 in Seattle. At 15-16, they were three games behind the division-leading Boston Red Sox and 1 1/2 games behind the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay (45-31) and Boston (44-31) have gone a combined 52-34 since, while the Orioles have gone 8-36.