What’s unclear, on the surface, is where that came from. According to FanGraphs, his batted ball profile largely remained the same, though his soft contact rate dropped from 26.5 percent to 19.1 percent. He did, however, put the ball in play more in the second half. Martin’s strikeout rate dropped from 31.8 percent in the first half to 18 percent in the second half, and a corresponding rise in batting average on balls in play (.228 to .333) meant a fair amount of those at-bats when he wasn’t striking out were going for hits.