“The struggles me and him went through, it happened,” Givens said. “You try to teach other guys that you’re going to go through the struggles, but we had a point in time [in August] when we were the best bullpen in baseball. That gives you a little spark, and shows that we have it. We just have to be consistent and be together, and I think me and Bleier got the fortune to be with one of the best bullpen guys with Brad and Zack and Darren, elite bullpen guys who, when you give us the ball, the game is done.