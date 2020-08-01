Orioles trade reliever Richard Bleier to Marlins for player to be named later

Orioles left-hander Richard Bleier sat in the bullpen during Friday’s 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and couldn’t figure out why he wasn’t one of the five men called on to help protect his team’s lead.
After the game, executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias told him why: He was traded to the Miami Marlins for a player to be named later.
“Definitely surprised,” Bleier said. “Extremely thankful for Baltimore, the organization and everything they’ve done for the last few years for me. They gave me an extended opportunity in the big leagues and really gave me another opportunity coming off a down year to kind of get back to the status I was at before. It’s been a really enjoyable ride here in Baltimore, and I’m very, very thankful for that.
Bleier, the 32-year-old left-hander who the Orioles added in the spring of 2017, established himself as a gem in their bullpen in 2017 and 2018. At one point, he was statistically one of the best pitchers in baseball history.
But a torn lat muscle in June 2018 ended his season and required surgery. It took Bleier a while to get back to form in 2019. Still, the team signed him for $915,000 to avoid salary arbitration this year and he’d pitched well when called upon in the last week.
The Marlins have been claiming pitchers off waivers all week in their efforts to add arms during their COVID-19 outbreak, and it’s likely that when they resume play next week, Bleier will get to face his old team in Baltimore.
After that, the South Florida native will be pitching for the hometown Marlins. He and his family still live there, and when asked if he’d wanted a trade to move closer to home, he said “LeBron James asks for trades, not me.”
“I haven’t really processed it that much,” Bleier said. “I’m glad that I have value to another team, but at the same time, this is such a comfort for me here in Baltimore. I’m going to miss it. I know all the guys. I know all the staff. I’ve been around everybody for years. Before I came to Baltimore, I was bouncing around organization to organization. Being the new guy isn’t nearly as fun as being the guy who has been around for a long time. It’s definitely something that I will miss.”
The trade comes at a time when the Orioles have a deep bullpen due to expanded rosters, though they are set to shrink as the month goes on. Paul Fry and Tanner Scott become the only left-handed relief options in the bullpen, though manager Brandon Hyde views right-hander Cole Sulser as an option against lefties due to his split-fingered fastball.
Bleier’s Orioles career ends with 3.15 ERA in 143 appearances.